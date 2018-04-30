Mall operation continues after fire

The store operation continues in Gaisano Grand Mall Mactan despite the fire which caused a minimal damage on its fourth floor’s storage area last Sunday.

Customer Service Operator Lyka Plasancia said they only opened three of the four levels of the mall as the mall staffs continue in cleaning the affected portion of the mall.

Meanwhile, Fire Officer (FO) 3 Ruffred Ruffred Amores of Lapu-Lapu City Fire District said they are still conducting an investigation on the cause of the fire.