51-year-old woman caught selling nubain in Kamagayan

A 51-year-old woman was arrested after she was caught selling nubain, a restricted injectable painkiller, during an anti-illegal drug operation on Friday in Barangay Kamagayan in Cebu City.

Christina Andrino, a resident of Barangay Kamagayan, was arrested during the buy-bust operation led by Parian Police Precinct chief, Insp. Kenneth Paul Albotra, and she was caught with four ampules of nubain, said SPO1 Jeptha Jumawan of the Parian Police Precinct.

Andrino’s customer, a 32-year-old man, was also arrested when he was caught buying an ampule of nubain from Andrino during the operation, said Jumawan.

The operation against Andrino was conducted after police received reports about Andrino’s illegal drug activities in the area.

Aside from that, Jumawan said that Andrino’s name was also in the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council’s list as allegedly one of those who was known to sell nubain in the area.

Andrino’s customer, who claimed to have HIV, told Jumawan that he used nubain to make himself more alive and active despite his condition.

The man said that he worked as a call center agent but was terminated after he was found positive of HIV.

Andrino and the 32-year-old man were detained at the Parian Police Precinct pending the filing of charges.

Meanwhile in Consolacion town in northern Cebu, a 24-year-old man was arrested in a buy-bust operation.

Alfred Candar of Purok Sto. Niño, Barangay Lamac, was caught on Friday with 11 sachets of suspected shabu weighing .44 grams and with a Dangerous Drugs Board value of P5,192, said Chief Insp. Gerard Pelare, Consolacion Police Station chief, in a phone interview.

Candar was detained at the Consolacion Police Precinct detention cell pending the filing of charges.