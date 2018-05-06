Taiwan exhibit showcases Asian, Filipino cultures

TAOYUAN, Taiwan — This Taiwanese city’s agricultural exposition has dedicated an exhibition to the culture of Filipinos and other Southeast Asians, in a bid to inform its citizens about its migrant population.

The VIPT (Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand) Agriculture Pavilion is one of the features of the 2018 Taoyuan Agricultural Expo, which runs in the Xinwu district of Taoyuan City until May 13.

Speaking through an interpreter, exhibit designer Chen Pao-tzu said it was meant for the Taiwanese to learn about the cultures of Southeast Asian nations whose citizens make up a substantial part of the island’s labor force.

“If we don’t get to know your culture, we cannot live together more happily. That’s the reason why we created this pavilion — to make the people from our countries work in harmony,” Chen told a group of Indo-Pacific journalists invited by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to visit Taiwan recently.

There are roughly 150,000 Filipinos in Taiwan, mostly working in the manufacturing sector, with a few thousand either working as caregivers or hospital staff or marrying Taiwanese.

Indonesia and Vietnam have more nationals in Taiwan, around 250,000 and 200,000, respectively.

Taoyuan is one of the major destinations for migrants.

On display are the countries’ agricultural staples (rice and other grains, bamboo, Manila hemp, spices), traditional kitchenwares (such as plates and coconut shell cups), festivals, farmers’ hats, and games.