Candidates told: Clean up or else …

CANDIDATES in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections will start cleaning and taking down campaign posters in the barangays in Lapu-Lapu City today (May 17).

Arvin Abing, who was elected Barangay Kagawad in Barangay Maribago Lapu-Lapu City, said his group had already set a schedule for cleaning and removing of campaign posters all over the barangay.

Abing said that this would be their way to show that they were true service-oriented leaders.

Mayor Radaza issued a memorandum last May 9, 2018 addressed to all Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan candidates.

This after she noticed herself aside from the reports she received regarding the illegal posting of election campaign materials and realizing the kind of cleanup it would take to remove the campaign materials.

Radaza said, all violators shall be reported immediately to the Election Officer for appropriate action.

Radaza said that if warranted, the city would issue citation tickets against the candidate for election materials not removed after the elections and for those posted on prohibited public areas.