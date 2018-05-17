Houston routs Warriors to tie series

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets were the best team in the NBA in the regular season.

They played like it Wednesday night Thursday morning, Philippine time), using a balanced scoring attack to rout the Golden State Warriors 127-105 and even the Western Conference finals at one game apiece.

James Harden and Eric Gordon each scored 27 points on a night Houston had five players score 16 points or more.

“We can beat anybody, anywhere at any time playing the way we play,” coach Mike D’Antoni said.

The Rockets didn’t trail after the first quarter and led by double digits for most of the night. They head to Oakland, California for Game 3 on Sunday night feeling much better after rebounding from a deflating 119-106 loss in the series opener.