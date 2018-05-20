BONG GO LEAVING FATE TO GOD ON SENATE

Special Assistant to the President Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go will leave his Senate fate to God.

Go reiterated that the rumors about him vying for the Senate during the midterm elections next year are only a product of the President’s “joke”.

Go admitted that even if he has not made any announcement of running, a lot of LGU heads and groups had already pledged supports.

He said that he still is not ready to run because he has not visualized himself to be in the Senate.

He added that whatever will become of him, his goal remains with serving the people and serving the president.