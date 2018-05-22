Consolacion, Mandaue make Gov’s Cup hoops quarterfinals

THE DEFENDING North Division champions Consolacion Sarok Weavers booted out Danao City after scoring a 100-51 rout Monday night in the Cebu Governor’s Cup 2018 Inter-Cities/Municipalities Basketball Tournament at the Consolacion Municipal Gym.

Jessie Bathan scored 20 points, Rey Gonzaga added 18 and Froiland Maglasang chipped in 17 as the Sarok Weavers claimed the northern division bracket 1 title with a clean 5-0 (win-loss) record after the elimination round.

Consolacion will advance to the quarterfinal round together with Mandaue City, which finished second in the bracket with a 4-1 record after logging a 101-67 victory over Cordova.

Danao ended its campaign with three wins and two losses.

Alje Mendez fired a game-high 33 points to lead Manduae.