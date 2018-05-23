Pantawid scholars’ program ends

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) will already cease to implement its scholarship program for underprivileged students this school year with the implementation of the free public college education program.

Raquel Enriquez, coordinator of DSWD-7’s Pantawid Pamilya Program, said the government’s scholarship program would now be placed under the Commission on Higher Education (Ched) with the passage of Republic Act 10931 or the Universal Access to Tertiary Education Act which gives free college tuition in state colleges and universities (SUCs).

But Enriquez was happy to announce that DSWD-7’s Expanded Students Grants-in-Aid Program for Poverty Alleviation (ESGP-PA) graduated 1,762 students in Central Visayas during its implementation from 2014 to 2017.

Graduates were made to avail of P60,000 cash grant per year for their tuition and allowances.

“Beneficiaries of the program were required to take up courses that are among those identified under the national development plans manpower demand. These include Informational Technology (IT)-related courses in agriculture, education, science and math; engineering; and health sciences-related courses,” she said.

Enriquez said that around 466 beneficiaries that are currently enrolled to the ESGP-PA will be endorsed to Ched for availment of the free college education program in the incoming school year and until they graduate.