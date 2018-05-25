Valmoria takes over CPDRC

The new Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) Warden Reynaldo Valmoria started his post on Friday, hoping to bring change in the system of the jail facility.

Valmoria has spent his first day in CPDRC inspecting the building and meeting with the jail guards.

Reynaldo was a former military man and a retired police senior inspector from Siquijor Provincial Public Safety Platoon.

He also served as the jail warden in a jail facility in Kosovo in Europe in 2000.