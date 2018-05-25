PNG generally peaceful
By Intern May 25,2018
The weeklong Philippine National Games in Cebu City was generally peaceful.
This was the assessment of the Cebu City Police Office as the games are set to end today.
Senior Supt. Joel Doria said untoward incidents happened during the PNG./Laksmi Cañedo, CNU Intern
