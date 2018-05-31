5 nabbed for illegal possession of drugs in Ermita

By Benjie B. Talisic May 31,2018

Five persons were arrested for illegal possession and selling of drugs in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City past 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 30.

Senior Insp. Jhon Kareem, Carbon police station precinct commander, identified the suspect as Ruel Diamon, 47, and his wife Marcia Diamon, 45; Maricel Gentpa, 41; Mary Christ Cabahug, 26; and Jhon Oliver Limoco.

Kareem said that several complaints from concerned citizens prompted them to conduct an intensified patrol operation in the area.

Police yielded 23 small-sized sachets of suspected shabu from the suspects worth P16,284, and drug paraphernalia.

Suspects are now detained at carbon police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.