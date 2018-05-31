5 nabbed for illegal possession of drugs in Ermita
Five persons were arrested for illegal possession and selling of drugs in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City past 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 30.
Senior Insp. Jhon Kareem, Carbon police station precinct commander, identified the suspect as Ruel Diamon, 47, and his wife Marcia Diamon, 45; Maricel Gentpa, 41; Mary Christ Cabahug, 26; and Jhon Oliver Limoco.
Kareem said that several complaints from concerned citizens prompted them to conduct an intensified patrol operation in the area.
Police yielded 23 small-sized sachets of suspected shabu from the suspects worth P16,284, and drug paraphernalia.
Suspects are now detained at carbon police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.
