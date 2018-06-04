Only farmers with insurance can receive P15,000 cash aid

The Provincial Agriculture Office is determining how many farmers out of the 59 whose rice fields were totally damaged by tungro virus are insured.

Provincial Agriculturist Roldan Saragena said only those farmers whose lands are insured are eligible to get the P15,000 cash aid from the Philippine Crop Insurance.

The damage caused by the virus carried by green leaf hopper in 2 barangays in Asturias has already covered 54 hectares or P3.2 million.

The provincial Agriculture Office has already recommended for the total elimination of the infected crops.