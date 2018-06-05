NBI-7 files criminal raps vs makers of fake LTO licenses

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)-7 is now preparing criminal charges against a former policeman and two other suspects for allegedly manufacturing and selling fake Land Transportation Office (LTO) official receipts (O.R.) and temporary driver’s licenses.

The suspects who were arrested in separate entrapment operations last Monday, were identified as Alecan Caya Abadines of Liloan town; Michael Estrera Cabigas of Barangay Labogon, Mandaue City; and Alex Donates a.k.a “Jimmy Fuentes Lao,” of Barangay Tayud, Liloan.

NBI-7 Regional Director Patricio Bernales Jr., said that the suspects will be charged for violation of Article 315 of the Revised Penal Code also known as Estafa, falsification of public documents and violation of Republic Act (R.A.) 10175 or the Cyber Crime Prevention Act of 2012.

Bernales said that the operation was conducted after LTO-7 Regional Director Victor Caindec asked for their assistance due to the proliferation of fake licenses.

Last Monday afternoon, NBI-7 operatives arrested Abadines inside a convenience store in Barangay Yati, Liloan town while receiving the P4,000 marked money. Seized from the suspect were fake LTO receipts.

Abadines then pointed to his two cohorts who were also arrested in follow-up operations.

That evening, Cabigas was arrested. He yielded at least six falsified LTO O.Rs.

A few minutes later, Donatel was nabbed. Aside from fake LTO receipts, operatives also seized a caliber .45 pistol with live ammunitions from the suspect.

Donatel claimed that he was a former policeman who was assigned in Manila but has since been dismissed from service.

Bernales believes that the suspects are members of a syndicate.

The NBI chief revealed that the suspects can apply as a state witness provided they would cooperate in the investigation that could lead to the arrest of the other syndicate members.

He likewise urged those who have been victimized by the group to come-out and file the necessary charges.

Abadines and Donates refused to issue any statement when they were presented to the media at the NBI-7 office but Cabigas vehemently denied knowing the documents were fake.

“If we knew that the documents are fake, then we would not have allowed ourselves to be involved in this,” Cabigas said in Cebuano.

Meanwhile, Caindec commended the NBI-7 operatives for their swift action.

He said they discovered the existence of fake LTO documents after several people visited their offsite printing to claim their plastic license card showing the fake temporary driver’s licenses which they bought from the suspects.

Caindec also warned LTO-7 personnel who might be involved in this anomaly that criminal charges will be filed against them.