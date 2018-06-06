Food stalls razed by fire in Mandaue
Seven food stalls were razed by a fire that hit Sitio Pokang in Barangay Looc, Mandaue City on Wednesday morning, June 6.
SFO1 Noel Codilla, fire investigator of Mandaue City Fire Station said, they received the alarm at 10:20 a.m. and was raised to 2nd alarm a few minutes later.
At 10:41 a.m., the fire was declared under control.
Codilla added that they are still conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.
The damage is pegged at P120,000.
