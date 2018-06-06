No design changes in new Capitol building

THERE will be no changes in the design of the proposed 20-storey building of the Capitol.

Oscar Pineda Jr., Capitol’s focal person on the resource building, said this on Wednesday after the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) criticized that the proposed high-rise building was “too high” to be constructed next to a historical landmark.

“As far as I know, wala pay kausaban sa pagkakaron ang sa (there are no changes of the) design sa 20-storey building. Ipadayon namo ang design sa (We will continue the design of the) 20-storey building,” Pineda said.

NHCP Chairman Rene Escalante, in a letter addressed to Provincial Administrator Mark Tolentino on March 2, 2017, said the P1.5 billion proposed 20-storey resource building which will be constructed inside the Capitol compound will distort the balance and symmetry of the old Capitol building.

The provincial Capitol was declared as National Historical Landmark in 2008.

Pineda said that the construction of the modern building would not affect the balanced placement of the heritage site, depending on someone’s perspective of the view.

“It will not affect the old capitol building kon diri ka sa Jones motan-aw. Kon diri ka sa NBI (National Bureau of Investigation) motan-aw, which is unlikely, dili kaayo aesthetic ang dating,” he said.

He reiterated that one of the plans of the Capitol would be to preserve its historical significance by putting up a museum in the old building, while the new building would be constructed.

Escalante, on his letter, is asking the Capitol to submit a development plan based on NHCP’s recommendations such as, well arranged and symmetric on both sides of the old building.

Pineda said the Provincial Planning and Development Office (PPDO) and AS Enriquez company that conducted the study on the high-rise project went to NHCP in Manila to present their study on April 10, 2017.

During the visit, Pineda said the NHCP provided a list of recommendations for the Cebu provincial government to follow, such as to conduct a public consultation, secure a building permit from Office of Building Official (OBO) of Cebu City government and OBO will submit their approval to the NHCP for confirmation.