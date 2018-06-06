It’s green and go for Digong part 4

President Rodrigo Duterte is back in Cebu today for the blessing and inauguration of the P17.5-billion Terminal 2 of the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

He is expected to arrive at the world’s first resort airport at 4:30 p.m. to unveil the MCIA Terminal 2 marker and for a tour at the baggage reclaim hall, immigration area, boarding gates, and security check area, said Philippine Information Agency-7 Director Fayette Riñen.

Afterwards, President Duterte will speak in a program at the airport.

“It’s all systems go for President Duterte’s visit to Cebu,” said Riñen in a media briefing on Wednesday.

In his fourth visit to Cebu in 2018, President Duterte will be accompanied by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Secretary Arthur Tugade of the Department of Transportation, Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat of the Department of Tourism, Secretary Adelino Sitoy of the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office, and Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Michael Lloyd Dino.

Also present in today’s event are Manuel Louie Ferrer, president of the GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC); Srinivas Bommidala, board chairman of GMCAC; and MCIA General Manager Steve Dicdican.

Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III and Senator Grace Poe-Llamanzares will speak during the pre-program activity that will start at 2 p.m.

After the program at the airport, President Duterte will proceed to Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City to lead the oath-taking of the newly elected 3,013 barangay captains in Central Visayas.

Riñen said the country’s top official will also deliver a speech before the village chieftains and other officials led by Acting Interior Secretary Eduardo Año and Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza.

Security detail

At least 500 policemen will be deployed in Lapu-Lapu City for the presidential visit, said Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, the director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

Sinas, who assumed his post last Monday, declined to elaborate about the other security preparations.

He said they already coordinated with the Presidential Security Group (PSG) for the proper implementation of the security plan.

Mayor Radaza expressed hopes that the new Terminal 2 of MCIA will attract more tourists.

She said she wants to personally thank the President for the new facility and hopes that the city would get more projects from the national government.