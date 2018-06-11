Groups to hold rallies on Independence Day

Militant groups such as Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston) Cebu and Anakbayan Cebu will hold rallies in celebration of Independence Day tomorrow (June 12).

Around fifteen (15) groups with an estimated number of 500 individuals are expected to march from Fuente Rotunda to Colon Street in Cebu City on Tuesday morning.

“We recognize that the Philippines was never truly independent since 1898 because we’ve been caged on US Imperialism since that day up until President Duterte’s regime,” said Anakbayan Cebu chairperson Joisa Cesista.

However, Piston Cebu clarified that there will be no transport strike tomorrow. /CNU Intern Bea Esteves