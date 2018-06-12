Militants burn China, US flags during Independence Day rally

CEBU CITY—Less than 100 members of militant groups in Cebu tore and burned the flags of China and United States during their rally in commemoration of the 120th anniversary since the declaration of Philippine independence.

The group converged at Fuente Osmeña Rotunda about 10 a.m. on Tuesday before marching down to Colon Street in downtown Cebu City.

A short program was held where the speakers took turns in criticizing the administration, particularly for failing to protect the Filipino fishermen who were harassed by Chinese military in the West Philippine Sea.

During the rally, the Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) also launched their signature campaign that called for the abolition of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) Law and for the implementation of a P750-minimum wage nationwide.

Aside from KMU, also in the rally were members of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan), Alyansa sa mga Mamumuo (AMA), Kilusan ng mga Magbubukid sa Pilipinas (KMP), Anakbayan, Kabataan Partylist, Bayan Muna, Gabriela, Migrante, Piston-Cebu, Panaghugpong Kadamay, Rural Missionaries of the Philippines, BPO Industry Employees Network (BIEN) Cebu, Alsa Kntraktwal and Health Alliance for Democracy (Head).