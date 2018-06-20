Jail warden suspends visitation after murder of high-profile inmate

The visitation privileges of inmates in Mandaue City Jail were temporarily cancelled following the shooting incident on Tuesday morning (June 19) that killed alleged drug lord Steve Go.

Jail Supt. Jessie Calumpang, jail warden of the city jail, said that the visitation will resume on Saturday, June 23.

Calumpang added that they are now doing thorough scrutiny of Mandaue City Jail.

The jail management has discovered several holes in different parts of the facility.

Meanwhile, Crescenciano ‘Bao’ Heyrana, the suspect of the killing, may face another murder case if the victim’s family will pursue the filing of charges against him.

Heyrana was arrested last December 16, 2016 for violation of anti-illegal drugs, illegal possession of firearms, violation of traffic laws, carnapping, murder, and resistance to persons in authority.