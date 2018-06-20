Teener caught with drugs in Pasil

Police held a 15-year-old boy, who was caught with illegal drugs, during a police patrol in Barangay Pasil, Cebu City on Tuesday.

The teenager was later turned over by members of the Drug Enforcement Unit of San Nicolas Police Precinct to the Operation Second Chance, where children in conflict with the law are detained.

Chief Insp. Allan Rosario, San Nicolas Police Precinct chief, said that a police team on foot patrol in the area chanced upon the teenager who was standing in a corner and acting suspiciously at 8 p.m. in Sitio Lawis, Barangay Pasil.

The police team approached the boy and asked him what he was doing there.

Rosario said that the boy told the police officers that he was waiting for someone so that he could give a plastic bag to that person.

When police checked on the plastic bag, Rosario said that the police officers found 22 sachets of suspected shabu inside.

Rosario said that the sachets of suspected shabu allegedly recovered from the boy had an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P12,980.

The boy later told police that he was asked to wait for someone and to give the plastic bag to that person for P200.

Rosario said they were planning to file a drug possession complaint against the teenager at the City Prosecutor’s Office.

Five hours later or at 1 a.m. on Wednesday in Sitio Mahayahay, Barangay Calamba, police arrested a 30-year-old Calamba resident during a buy-bust operation.

Virgilio Ancajas was caught with 15 sachets and a medium pack of suspected shabu with a DDB value of P59,000.

Ancajas was detained at the San Nicolas Police Precinct detention cell pending the filing of charges.