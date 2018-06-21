Police destroys hundreds of illegal gambling machines

Around 330 confiscated illegal gambling machines were destroyed by the policemen of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) this morning as part of their goal to eliminate illegal gambling machines and paraphernalia.

The mass destruction was led by Senior Supt. Angelito Dumangeg, Chief of the Police Regional Directorial Staff, and Senior Supt. Joel Doria, city police director.

In his speech, Dumangeg said that the mass destruction shows their serious effort in eradicating illegal gambling.

Meanwhile, Doria said that confiscating the machines is part of their efforts to stop illegal drugs, since the operation of illegal gambling machines may be a front in selling illegal drugs. /Jaive Ria Z. Agbon, STC-Intern