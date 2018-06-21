BREAKTHROUGH WIN FOR SWU

The Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras got the best of the Cebu Landmasters-University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 80-73, for their first win in the 2018 Cesafi Partner’s Cup Preseason Tournament last night at the Cebu Coliseum.

In what was a very tense encounter that involved a number of unsportsmanlike infractions, technical and hard fouls, the Cobras proved to be the steadier team down the stretch as they rode the hot shooting Shaquille Imperial and the timely scoring of William Polican to help them nab their first win in three tries.

Imperial finished with 29 points while the Ugsang brothers, Reeve and Zyro, scored 10 apiece.

Stern warning

All eyes — especially that of the game officials — were watching the game closely as it involved SWU-Phinma’s Reeve Ugsang and USC’s Kent Cabanog, the former filing a case of physical injuries against the latter as a result of a punching incident that happened in Cordova back in March.

But SWU-Phinma head coach Mike Reyes issued a stern warning to his wards to help prevent any untoward incidents.

“I told them that if they did anything out of the ordinary, they will have me to answer to,” Reyes said. “In fact, I told Reeve (Ugsang), who I saw do something in the first (period), that if he repeated anything of that sort, he will sit down for the rest of the game.”

The Cobras appeared to have the win in the bag as they led, 76-67, but the Warriors pulled to within three, 73-76, after two triples from Lucky Ecarma, 1:23 to go.

However, Imperial sealed the win for SWU-Phinma by making four straight free throws in the dying seconds.

Ecarma had 23 for USC, which dropped to 2-2.

In the high school division, the Cebu Eastern College Dragons edged the Mandaue Hotel-USC Baby Warriors, 71-68, in a highly entertaining and physical encounter that saw CEC consultant Mark Tallo and forward Nick Galope get thrown out of the game for incurring two technicals and an unsportsmanlike foul, respectively.