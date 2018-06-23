Avoid overloading vehicles, drivers told

The Capitol’s traffic management office reminded both public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers and motorists not to overload their vehicles to avoid any accidents especially with the onset of the rainy season.

“Likayan ang pagsakay sa mga sakyanan nga overloaded labi na gyud ug dili aspaltado ug sementado ang dan, mas mo samot ka delikado kay mas mo dangog man gyud siya (Avoid riding overloaded vehicles especially those passing through asphalted, not cemented roads since it’s more slippery),” Capitol traffic management chief Jonathan Tumulak said.

Tumulak said this in the wake of an accident involving 10 medical personnel whose multicab fell on a cliff due to an engine breakdown at Barangay Ginatilan, Balamban town Cebu last Friday afternoon, June 22.

The victims were scheduled to hold an outreach program in the area when the accident occurred. Police said the multicab was already overloaded with 10 passengers./Candy Morr Baraga STC Intern