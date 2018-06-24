Go after ‘pasaways’ instead of ‘tambays’

Gatchalian tells PNP

As the number of apprehended “tambay” or loiterers spike to more than 7,000 already, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian urged the Philippine National Police (PNP) to instead go after those who violate the law.

Gatchalian admitted on Sunday that the anti-tambay operation of the police was confusing since being a loiterer at night was not really a violation.

“Itong anti-tambay operations ng mga pulis ay nakakalito talaga because ‘yung pagiistambay ay ‘di naman po labag sa batas po ito,” Gatchalian said at the Balitaan sa Maynila news forum. (The anti-tambay operations of the police are confusing because loitering is not against the law.)

“I would really like to encourage the PNP na imbes (instead of) anti-tambay, eh gawin nilang anti-pasaway (just make it against those who disobey law),” he added.

According to Gatchalian, the challenge to the newly elected barangay officials is to secure the safety of their community by strengthening their ordinance.

He said that the common violations in the streets were drinking sessions and illegal gambling.

“Hamon ito sa barangay officials dahil bagong halal ho sila, ipatupad ‘yung kanilang mandato. Nasa kapangyarihan ho nila na gumawa ng ordinansa para sa kaayusan ng barangay,” he said. (This is a challenge to the barangay officials, because they’re newly elected, to enforce their mandate. It’s in their power to make an ordinance for the betterment of the village.)

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Director Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar said that from 5:00 a.m. of June 13 to 5:00 a.m. of June 20, 2018, the five districts of NCRPO have arrested as much as 7,291 loiterers.