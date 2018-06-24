12 fishermen arrested in Bohol for illegal fishing

A dozen fishermen were arrested by the police in the waters off the coast of Barangay Sung-on in the town of Loon, Bohol on Sunday for illegal fishing activities.

The fishermen were taken into custody for using prohibited fishing methods by the combined forces composed of policemen and elements from the town’s Bantay Dagat (sea watchmen), according to a report released by Senior Inspector Norman Nuez, the town police chief.

The policemen and the Bantay Dagat team of Barangay Sung-on were on a sea patrol past 5 a.m. on Sunday when they chanced upon a group of fishermen illegally fishing using the “active fishing gear and fine mesh nets” fishing scheme locally known as “hapa-hapa,” the report said.

They also failed to show a municipal permit that would allow them to fish in the waters of Loon, the report added.

The arrested fishermen, including the fishing boat owner, were from the town of Dauis, also in Bohol, the report said.

They would be charged for violation of Republic Act 8550 as amended by R.A. 10654, otherwise known as The Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998, the report said.