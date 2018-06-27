5 arrested in separate drug bust operations

Five persons were arrested in separate buy-bust operations in Lapu-Lapu City and Cordova town on Tuesday, June 26.

At past 3 p.m., the authorities arrested three alleged drug suspects in Purok Nangka, Barangay Ibabao in Cordova town, Cebu.

The suspects were identified as Liberato Olmoguez, 32, and Leony Lopez, 53, both from Barangay Bangbang and Gerardo Casquejo, 45, from Barangay San Miguel.

Meanwhile, police operatives from Hoops Dome police station arrested 30-year-old Guillo Estudillo from Barangay Lamac, Consolacion town and 27-year-old Reynan Alquizalas from Barangay Bankal, Lapu-Lapu City along Bonifacio St. Barangay Poblacion in Lapu-Lapu City at past 11 p.m.

The police authorities recovered six medium packs and six small-sized sachets of suspected shabu worth P356,960.

According to the reports, the suspects were newly identified drug personalities and are now detained at the police precinct.