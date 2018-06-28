TRO to reward those who can help identify tax-delinquent establishments

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña is planning to offer a reward of up to P50,000 to anyone who can help the city identify tax-delinquent business establishments.

In a press conference on Thursday, Osmeña revealed that he will implement a reward system as a means to crack down on erring establishments in Cebu City.

“You make sumbong, and it turns out to be true, and I’ll give you from P1,000 to P50,000, depends on the (nature of the) violation,” Osmeña said.

The plan to set-up a reward system to strengthen his administration’s plans of running after companies who are not paying their tax dues was hatched last Tuesday.

It came a day after the mayor announced that they will be closing around 10,000 business establishments who failed to secure business permits, and pay their business and real property taxes to the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO).

Osmeña also bared his plans of publishing on a website the names of establishments who have dutifully complied with their obligations to the city.

“We will work out the details on that one. We’re going to put all the names of the taxpayers in the internet so that people can report to me. If your name is not there it means you have not paid,” said Osmeña.

“We’re going to put into the internet all the taxpayers. Who paid their business taxes, who they are, where they are, how much their sales is, and how much taxes they paid,” he added.

To do so, the mayor said he would be requesting around P2 to P4-million from the City Council.

“I’ll ask for an allocation. Maybe around P2 million to P4 million (to be charged) from my intelligence fund,” Osmeña explained.

No more business permits

Osmeña also said that he is in favor of not requiring establishments to secure business permits as long as they pay the necessary taxes.

“Now, when I say business permit, I don’t care about the permit, I care about the taxes. Never mind that, as long as you are issued with a certificate (from CTO) to show that your taxes are paid,” he explained.