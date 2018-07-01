France ends Argentina’s World Cup campaign

Teen sensation Kylian Mbappe scored a brace as France advance to the quarterfinals with a 4-3 dismissal of Argentina in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

France is the first country to advance to the quarterfinals and will wait for the winner between Uruguay and Portugal happening in a couple of hours.

Antoine Griezmann had first put France ahead by converting a penalty in the 13th minute.

Angel Di Maria scored the equalizer for Argentina in the 41st minute then Gabriel Mercado put Argentina ahead, 2-1, in the 48th minute.

Benjamin Pavard put France on equal footing in the 57th minute before man of the Match Mbappe exploded with back-to-back goals in the 64th and 68th minutes and gave France a 4-2 advantage.

Sergio Aguero gave Argentina hope with his goal in the stoppage time but the final whistle eventually sent Argentina out.