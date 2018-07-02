Lapu Police bags 2 community relations awards

The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) has received two awards during the 23rd Police Community Relations (PCR) awarding ceremonies on Monday, July 2.

LLCPO was awarded as Best Senior Police Commissioned Officer and the Best City Police Office.

Supt. Regie Real, LLCPO-PCR head acknowledged the help and effort of the PCR personnel and the different stakeholders including the local government unit (LGU).

“We are even more committed to conduct more activities and programs bringing police nearer to the public, showing that PNP organization is not only after the criminals, but also building the community for the betterment of everyone,” Real told CDN.

LLCPO-PCR was known for their Santa cops, Cupid cops and their weekly visit and feeding program to the less fortunate children and families in the city, even in the neighboring islands.

The Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) was hailed as the Best Police Provincial Police Office of the Year in Police Community Relations.

PCI Gerard Ace Pelare, the Consolacion Police Station chief, is also named as the Best Junior Police Commissioned Officer of the Year in PCR, while its Police Station bagged the Best Municipal Police Station of the Year in PCR.