VM’s wife is new ABC president

Talisay City has a new Association of Barangay Council (ABC) president at the conclusion of Monday morning’s elections at Talisay City Hall.

San Isidro Barangay Captain Marietta Bucao was voted unanimously to be the new ABC president, her bid for the post virtually unchallenged.

Captain Bucao, wife of Vice Mayor Allan Bucao, said she wants to handle the women and children’s committee at the Talisay City Council. She will assume her post in tomorrow’s council session on July 17.

Vice Mayor Bucao thanked Mayor Eduardo Gullas and his grandson, Rep. Anthony “Sam-Sam” Gullas of Cebu’s 1st district for their support.