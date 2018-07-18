Barangay councilman, 4 others arrested in anti-drug raid

CEBU CITY– Son of a former town mayor in northern Cebu was among the five persons arrested in a drug bust operation in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City.

But Junie Gungog, son of former mayor Avelino Gungob of Consolacion town, denied that several sachets of shabu seized during the raid belonged to them.

Gungob, a councilor of Barangay Casili in Consolacion, a town about 19 km from Cebu City, also claimed that these were planted and that they were even beaten up by the raiding team.

Also arrested were Clint Fernandez, his common-law wife Aileen Bornales, and two men whose identities were still being verified.

Fernandez was the subject of the raid conducted by policemen from Guadalupe police station on his house on M. Velez Street, just at the back of the Department of Agriculture office.

Bornales was said to be a distant relative of Jeffrey “Jaguar” Diaz, a top drug lord in Central Visayas who was slain by policemen in Las Piñas City in 2016.

The suspects were detained at the Guadalupe police station pending filing of charges.