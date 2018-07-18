METRO WIDE DRUG BUSTS
Simultaneous anti-drug operations by the Police Regional Office in Metro Cebu yesterday drew praise from netizens..
A netizen named Led Villa said, “Congrats PNP. ayaw nana ninyo undangi hantud mahurot na sila.”
Annabella Suico wrote, “its about time Talisay should be strict, hadlok man god si (Talisay City Mayor Eduardo) Gullas di modaog.”
While Maria Therese Stefanek commented, “Medyo ogobz sad ni sila bah. Kahibaw man jud sila eventually mangamatay ra sila nganung di man sila manganta ug kinsa juy daku2 nila?”
