Four govt employees cited
Four government employees including a traffic enforcer were given recognition by Mandaue City Hall on Thursday, July 19.
Camelo Cobarde Jr., a Mandaue City traffic enforcer who apprehended Mayor Luigi Quisumbing’s Chief of Staff Atty. Mae Elaine Bathan for a traffic violation last July 16, 2018 at DM Cortes St was cited.
Also awarded were three members of the Janitorial and Security Services Unit (JASSU) for apprehending a jeepney snatcher at the Mandaue Reclamation area last week.
P10,000 cash were given to JASSU members Wendel Sustino, Oscar Naparate and Restituto Reboquio while Cobarde was given P5,000.
