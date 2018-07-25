Cavs now Love’s team

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — Kevin Love signed his new contract and proudly put on a hard hat.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will rebuild around him.

The All-Star forward made a long-term commitment to the franchise on Tuesday by signing a four-year, $120 million extension with the Cavaliers, who believe Love can help them stay competitive following LeBron James’ departure.

The 29-year-old Love, who was nearly traded twice by Cleveland, signed the extension in front of dozens of construction workers inside Quicken Loans Arena, the team’s downtown home, which is undergoing a $140 million renovation not unlike the makeover taking place with the four-time defending Eastern Conference champions.

The symbolic moment wasn’t lost on Love, who came to Cleveland four years ago to join James and Kyrie Irving and form the Cavs’ “Big 3.”

It’s now his team.

“I look back, everything happens for a reason,” Love said. “My best friend from back home said, ‘It always works out.’ This is where I wanted to be. I’ve said that all along.”