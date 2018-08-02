Davide: ‘Land swap deal to be signed tomorrow’

The signing of the land swap deal between Cebu City Government and Cebu Provincial Government will take place on Friday (August 3).

This was confirmed by Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III today.

Through the signing of the deed of donation between the two local government units, it will resolve the plight of settlers covered under the 93-1 lot properties.

“I’m going to City Hall tomorrow. I will be signing the deed of donation,” Davide said.