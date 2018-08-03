Cadungog willing to undergo background check

To remove doubts about him, Tejero Barangay Councilman Jessielou Cadungog said he is willing to have his Statements of Assest, Liabilities and Networth (SALN) checked by authorities to prove that everything he owns is legal.

The biggest bulk of his wealth, he said, comes from his being a stockholder and vice chairperson of Oriental Port and Allied Services Corporation (OPASCOR).

Meanwhile, Cadungog’s lawyer Renato Galeon said they will file charges of attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms against Michael Banua, the driver of the motorcycle used by PO3 Eugene Calumba, at the Cebu City Prosecutors Office today (August 3)

Calumba was killed in a gunfight with the bodyguard of the councilor on Monday (July 30).