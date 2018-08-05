Killings may share same MO, police say

POLICE in the towns of Liloan and Balamban are looking into the possibility that the killings of the victims found in their areas of jurisdiction share the same modus operandi or method of operation.

Senior Insp. Deni Mari Pedrozo, Balamban town police chief, said the circumstances in the deaths of Stephen Del Corro and Jaime Mata in Liloan town and Dennis Lastimoso and Donald Flores in Balamban may be similar.

Del Corro and Mata were residents of Barangay Tisa while Lastimoso and Flores resided in B. Rodriguez, Barangay Sambag, all in Cebu City.

“I think that they were killed in the same way but in different areas,” Pedrozo said.

“We also don’t discount the possibility that this was only one group of killers responsible for their deaths,” he said.

Illegal drugs and personal grudge are being looked into as motives behind the murders.