STILL UNFAMILIAR

While they spend a lot of time in the field, it’s no guarantee that law enforcement agents and officials won’t get lost in any area they are assigned in especially in the first few days on the job.

One such official, newly installed Regional Director Wardley Getalla of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), told as much to reporters as he apologized for the late arrival of his agents at a crime site in Carcar City during yesterday’s press conference.

“We had just transferred here in Cebu from Iloilo so we don’t know where Carcar City is. Ewan lang kung alam ng ating mga agents kung saan ang (name of mall) dito (I don’t know if our agents know where the mall here is),” Getalla told reporters who could only smile in response.

The PDEA recently switched its staff and officials in Central Visayas with that of its Western Visayas regional office where Getala and his staff were assigned in the wake of the murder of one of its senior officials.