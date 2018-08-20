WAGE ORDER COMPLIANCE: DOLE-7 to inspect establishments

The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE)-7 will start inspecting different establishments to ensure that they have complied with the new wage order.

Newly installed DOLE-7 regional director Atty. Johnson Cañete, said that the agency can conduct random inspection or upon submission of a complaint, through their labor inspectors.

Cañete, however, said that they are still waiting for the implementing rules and regulations (IRR), to fully implement the wage order.