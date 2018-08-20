WAGE ORDER COMPLIANCE: DOLE-7 to inspect establishments
The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE)-7 will start inspecting different establishments to ensure that they have complied with the new wage order.
Newly installed DOLE-7 regional director Atty. Johnson Cañete, said that the agency can conduct random inspection or upon submission of a complaint, through their labor inspectors.
Cañete, however, said that they are still waiting for the implementing rules and regulations (IRR), to fully implement the wage order.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.