Cebu City government to continue giving radio, mobility assistance to police

The Cebu City government has denied not giving radio and mobility assistance to the Cebu City police.

Kevin Paz, the city’s Peace and Order Program chief, said they have distributed over 60 radios to various police stations in Cebu City.

Paz, however, said that Senior Supt. Royina Garma, director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), refused to accept the radios since their specifications do not comply with those from Camp Crame.

He also said they will soon distribute safety vests to police officers.