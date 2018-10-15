Sinas: Cortes was building drug network in Talisay City
The slain cop PO3 Micahel Cortes was a level two drug suspect.
This was confirmed by the officials of the Police Regional Office In Central Visayas (PRO-7) in a press conference on Monday (October 15).
Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, PRO-7 director, said that Cortes has a big distribution of illegal drugs in Talisay City.
Sinas also claimed that the slain police officer was building a drug network before he was ambushed.
