Fourth challenger in Cebu City mayoral post

It seems there is another Osmeña who filed his bid as the next mayor of Cebu City.

Incumbent Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña and aspiring city mayor, Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgar Labella, may face a certain Paulino Osmeña Jr. in the mayoralty race.

Based on the logbook of candidates who filed their certificate of candidacy (COC) before the 5 p.m. was up today, Paulino seeks to get the highest elective position in the city independently.

He filed his COC shortly after members of Barug – PDP Laban, where Labella belongs, submitted theirs.

Another Osmeña, identified as Ian Anthony Osmeña, also lodged his COC to run as the next city councilor.

He will also run independently.

But the question still remains whether or not Paulino and Anthony are relatives of the city mayor or any politician from Cebu’s influential political family.