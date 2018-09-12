JM de Guzman makes big screen comeback movie with Rhian Ramos

KAPAMILYA actor JM de Guzman will return to the big screen, and this time he’s being paired with Kapuso actress Rhian Ramos.

The first teaser trailer of their upcoming romantic film “Kung Paano Siya Nawala” was released by Cinema Bravo’s Facebook page last Sept. 11.

“EXCLUSIVE! Watch the teaser for KUNG PAANO SIYA NAWALA, starring Rhian Ramos and JM De Guzman,” the post read.

From the teaser we learn that de Guzman’s character suffers from face blindness, an inability to recognize faces.

“Hindi ko naaalala yung mga mukha ng tao so hindi ko sila makilala,” he told Ramos’ character.

Despite his condition, the two continue dating.

“Bukas, baka hindi na rin kita makilala,” he said.

She then took a selfie with him.

“Memorize mo yan,” she tells him, referring to her face in the photo.

“Kung Paano Siya Nawala” is the first film of de Guzman with Ramos. This is directed by Joel Ruiz produced by TBA Studios, Tuko Film Productions Inc., Buchi Boy Entertainment and Arkeo Films.

In 2014, de Guzman top-billed the blockbuster movie “That Thing Called Tadhana” with Angelica Panganiban.

As to Ramos, her last movie was “Fallback” in 2017 with Kapamilya actor Zanjoe Marudo.