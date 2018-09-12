Widow from Lapu needs help for treatment

A 64-year-old widow from Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, whose breast cancer is in remission is appealing for help for her medicines and bone scan.

Elma Aguado has experienced pain in her lower limbs the past months. Her oncologist requested her to undergo bone scan to find the cause of the pain.

The cost of the imaging test is beyond the means of the family. Aguado does not have any source of income and has been dependent from the support of her daughter for her medicines and daily needs.

Her daughter works as sales assistant of a dealer of beauty products with an income that is barely enough to cover the family’s basic needs.

Donations from compassionate and generous individuals have fueled Elmas journey to healing cancer.

Aguado believes in the generosity of the people and that is where she anchors her strength as she continues in her battle against cancer.

Those who wish to donate material and/or financial assistance you may coordinate with Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation at the Cebu City Health Building with contact numbers 232-4706, 412-9020 and (0917) 6257090 or deposit donations directly to Unionbank at account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient in the deposit slip. /PR