Binukbukay sa Sugbo: Piala out to avenge Vitor against Chinese foe

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano boxer Rodex “The Tank” Piala is on a mission to defend Filipino pride as he faces China’s Yeerjialahasi Laayibieke in their upcoming World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super featherweight title showdown.

The bout is scheduled for February 8 at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino in Cebu City.

Piala’s fight against Laayibieke headlines the “Binukbukay sa Sugbo” fight card, which features three WBO regional title bouts, promoted by OX KBDF Gaming under Cebu’s newest boxing promoter, Dr. Winley Dela Fuente.

The stakes are personal for Piala, as he seeks to avenge the loss of fellow Filipino boxer Virgel Vitor of Bohol, who was knocked out by Laayibieke last July 24 in Tagbilaran City, losing his WBO Oriental title.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Piala expressed his determination to settle the score.

“Grabe akong training para pangandam ani nga away, para naa koy ikabalos sa akong kababayan nga si Vitor,” said the ARQ Boxing Stable fighter.

When asked about his confidence for the upcoming fight, Piala responded with humility and focus, saying, “Sa ibabaw ra na sa ring mahibaw-an kinsa gyud ang mas kusog nga boxer.”

Beyond vengeance, Piala sees this fight as a defining moment in his boxing career. Fighting in front of his hometown crowd, he aims to protect Cebuano pride and honor his stable, family, and supporters.

“This fight is very important to me because it represents my faith in myself, my family, the honor of ARQ Boxing Stable, and Cebu. Fighting against the Chinese boxer in our hometown boosts my morale,” said Piala.

The Chinese fighter, Laayibieke, is promoted by PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions as part of the fight contract stemming from his match with Vitor last year.

Piala, 29, holds a record of 10 wins, including one knockout, and one loss. He is coming off a defeat in Japan against Kenji Fujita for the WBO Asia Pacific featherweight title via unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Laayibieke has a 10-2 record, with seven knockouts to his name.

Piala draws strength and inspiration from his family and the unwavering support of his management and coaching team at ARQ Boxing Stable.

“Akong pamilya ug amoang management sa ARQ Boxing — si Boss Jason, Ma’am Eva, Coaches Eldo, Joseph, Rico, ug Coach Roger, Ma’am Frenciz — ang nakadasig nako. Sila ang nag-encourage nako nga maninguha ug maayo para maka-daog ko ani nga championship fight,” Piala shared.

To prepare for this match, Piala has dedicated himself to an intense training camp to ensure he’s in peak condition.

“Nag-training ko ug maayo para masaka akong kumpiyansa para sa away nako kontra ang Chinese nga contender. Sa ibabaw ra sa ring mahibaw-an kinsa gyud ang mas kusog nga boxer.”

