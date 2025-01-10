Cebuana Jiu-Jitsu stars, Malilay sisters, unveil stacked 2025 campaigns

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The vaunted Malilay Jiu-Jitsu sisters are gearing up for a busy and challenging 2025, with a series of international competitions on their radar.

The Dubai-based Cebuana Jiu-Jitsu stars, Eliecha Zoe and Ellise Xoe, are determined to replicate—or even surpass—their remarkable achievements from 2024.

Eliecha Zoe, the older of the two, clinched the gold medal in the no-gi category for the under-21 -45 kg division at the JJIF 2024 World Championships in Heraklion, Greece. She also earned a bronze medal in another category, further solidifying her status as a world-class competitor.

Meanwhile, her younger sister, Ellise Xoe, continued the family’s winning streak. After claiming gold at the Batang Pinoy National Championships, Ellise added another prestigious gold medal to her collection at the 2024 Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championships in the United Arab Emirates.

Looking ahead to 2025, their father, Dante Malilay, revealed to CDN Digital the exciting lineup of competitions the sisters are set to participate in.

Their journey begins on February 22, when they will compete at the AJP Tour Africa Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2025 in Cairo, Egypt.

In April, they will take part in the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour 2025, to be held in London, United Kingdom, followed by another leg of the world tour in Abu Dhabi in May. The same month, the sisters will head to Amman, Jordan, for the 9th Ju-Jitsu Asian Championship U21-Adults.

Their international circuit will continue in November with the Ju-Jitsu World Championship 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand. The sisters will then wrap up their year with the Abu Dhabi World Pro Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2025, also slated for November.

With such a packed schedule, Eliecha and Ellise Malilay are poised to continue their rise in the global Jiu-Jitsu scene, proudly representing not only Cebu but the entire Philippines on the world stage.

