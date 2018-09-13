‘WOUNDED WARRIORS’ Undermanned UV Green Lancers keeping up with the competition

Even with all the injuries suffered by several key players, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers will march on as they face off against the Southwestern University-Phinma Cobras today in the 2018 Cesafi men’s basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum.

That game follows the opening tiff between the unbeaten University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters (3-0) and the winless Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats (0-4) at 5 p.m.

UV head coach Gary Cortes credited his “wounded warriors” for their impressive win over the University of San Carlos last Tuesday that evened their record up at 2-2 (win-loss). Today, he is expecting more of the same from a team that played without guards Sheldon Gahi and Toto Segumpan and forwards Jiesel Tarrosa and Jossier Hassan.

“As an undermanned team, I told them to play and fight like a wounded warrior, and thank God, they accepted our challenge and was able to grab another win,” said Cortes.

Cortes shared that he still isn’t sure if Segumpan, the team’s skipper, would be available today. Cortes added that if the Bacolod-bred wingman plays either today or on Saturday, he won’t be at full strength.

“Let’s see what the Lancers are going to play with for the remaining games of the rest of the season,” Cortes said.

The Cobras (1-3), on the other hand, are struggling to generate offense, something that head coach Mike Reyes admitted to.

“Our team is really challenged sa offense,” said Reyes, who added that they would be starting new recruit Red Cachuela today to try and remedy the situation.

The first game will see a match-up between two teams on other ends of the spectrum.

CIT-U mentor Bembem Alcaraz remains optimistic in spite of losing all four games this season via blowouts.

“I would like to credit my team because even though we’re not 100 percent, they are giving it their best shot. The other teams are simply better,” Alcaraz said.