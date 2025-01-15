Cebu Marathon organizers promise medals for all 42K and 25K runners

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The organizers of the Cebu Marathon 2025 have announced that finisher’s medals will be distributed to all participants of the 42-kilometer full marathon and 25-kilometer categories, following widespread issues during Sunday’s event.

The announcement, made via the Cebu Marathon’s official Facebook page on Wednesday, January 15, comes after a chaotic medal distribution process at the finish line left many participants unable to claim their medals.

Frustrated runners took to social media to air their grievances, with some sharing videos of participants and non-participants scrambling in disarray for the medals. The incident sparked criticism and disappointment among the running community.

In its statement, the Cebu Marathon organizing committee expressed regret, describing the incident as an unprecedented occurrence in the event’s history.

“We sincerely apologize to the finishers of the 42K and 25K categories who did not receive their finisher’s medal. This is the first time that this has happened since this event started in 2008,” the statement read.

Initially, the event set an eight-hour cut-off time for the 42K and 25K distances, with only those who completed the race within this period eligible to receive medals. However, in light of the mishap, organizers decided to award medals to all finishers, regardless of their official times.

According to the Cebu Executives Runners Club (CERC), which organizes the annual event, the Cebu Marathon 2025 drew a total of 12,275 participants, with 3,127 runners in the 42K category and 6,165 in the 25K.

Runners who were unable to claim their medals are advised to email [email protected] to arrange for their awards.

This year’s setback has prompted calls by participants for improved logistics and better safeguards to ensure the smooth execution of future editions of one of Cebu’s most celebrated running events.

