Sinulog 2025: Road closures in Cebu City to watch out for

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City has once again come alive with locals and tourists roaming the streets, churches, and shopping malls in time for the celebration of the Sinulog Festival 2025.

In line with the biggest festival in the province, several activities, religious and cultural, have been scheduled throughout the week.

With this, authorities have decided to close off some roads across downtown Cebu City to ensure that the activities will go smoothly without major disruptions.

Here is a compilation of the traffic advisories announced by the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) for the remaining Sinulog activities leading up to the Grand Ritual Showdown:

Cebu South Coastal Road Counterflow Lane suspended

From January 10 to 19, the counterflow lane going northbound at the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) will be suspended for the celebration of the Sinulog Festival 2025.

The lane will be suspended from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.

According to the Cebu City Transportation Office, this suspension is because of the increased volume of vehicles traveling southbound to attend the novena masses at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño.

CCTO will be deploying traffic enforcers along the route to assist motorists.

Walk with Mary Foot Procession

On Friday, January 17, a few roads along downtown Cebu City will be restricted for the Walk with Mary foot procession.

The procession will begin at the Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe and conclude at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño.

To ensure a smooth traffic flow, authorities will be closing the following roads on or before 4:00 a.m.:

V. Rama Avenue – From Guadalupe Church up to B. Rodriguez Street.

B. Rodriguez Street – From V. Rama Avenue up to Fuente Osmeña Circle.

Osmeña Boulevard – From Fuente Osmeña Circle up to the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño.

Meanwhile, the following intersections will be closed off:

G. Quijada Street

A. Abellana Extension

Salvador Street

M. Velez Street

P. Abella Street

N. Escario Street

C. Rodriguez Street

M. Cui Street

G. Garcia Street

General Maxilom Avenue

Arlington Pond Street

F. Ramos Street

Visitation Street

V. Urgello Street

Uyteungsu Street

R. Landon Street

N. Bacalso Avenue

P. del Rosario Street

Sanciangko Street

Colon Street

Manalili Street

Plaridel Street

F. Gonzales Street

D. Jakosalem Street

M.C. Briones Street

P. Burgos Street

Lapu-Lapu Street

M.J. Cuenco Avenue

Legaspi Extension

According to the CCTO, the roads will be reopened for normal traffic flow once the tail portion of the procession has passed through the closure areas.

Traslacion Mobile Procession

On the same day, the Traslacion Mobile Procession will be taking place at around 6:45 a.m.

The procession will start at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño in Cebu City and end at the National Shrine and Parish of Saint Joseph in Mandaue City.

While there will be no major road closures along the route, the procession will affect traffic flow in the following areas:

Cebu City:

Osmeña Blvd.

M.J. Cuenco Ave.

Gen. Maxilom Ave.

Pope John Paul II Ave.

Mandaue City:

Lopez Jaena St.

Hernan Cortes St.

M.C. Briones St.

A. Del Rosario St.

S.B. Cabahug St.

Solemn Foot Procession

On Saturday, January 18, devotees will be walking from the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño and back for the Solemn Foot procession.

To ensure public safety, partial road closures will be implemented on or before 12:00 noon.

The affected roads include the following;

Osmeña Blvd. (from Fuente Circle up to M.J. Cuenco Ave.)

General Maxilom Ave. (from Fuente Circle up to Imus Ave.)

Imus Ave. (from Carreta Intersection up to M.J. Cuenco Ext.)

M.J. Cuenco Ave. (from M.J. Cuenco Ext. up to Osmeña Bivd.)

Grand Carousel Parade

For the Sinulog Grand Carousel Parade, full road closures will be implemented in some areas on early Sunday morning, January 19.

The following areas will be closed on Feast Day for the Sinulog Street Dancing Parade:

On or before 2:00 AM for assembly and props preparation:

Osmeña Blvd. (from the corner of P. Del Rosario St. to Fuente Circle).

Arlington Pond St.

R. Landon St. (from the corner of Osmeña Blvd. up to Junquera Ext.)

On or before 5:00 AM for the parade route:

Osmeña Blvd. (from the corner of J. Llorente St. to M.J. Cuenco Ave.)

M.J. Cuenco Ave.) P. Del Rosario St. (from the corner of Osmeña Blvd. to Sikatuna St.)

Imus Ave. (from the corner of Sikatuna St. to Gen. Maxilom Ave.)

Gen. Maxilom Ave. (from the corner of A. Soriano Ave. to Fuente Circle)

B. Rodriguez St. (from the corner of V. Rama Ave. to Fuente Circle)

R. Landon St. (from the corner of Osmeña Bivd. to Junquera Ext.)

M.J. Cuenco Ave. (from the corner of M.J. Cuenco Ext. to Mactan Rd.)

N. Bacalso Ave. (from the corner of V. Rama Ave. to L. Kilat St.)

Sanciangko St.

J. Alcantara St.

L. Kilat St.

Pelaez St.

Junquera St.

D. Jakosalem St.

Sikatuna St.

Colon St., however, will remain open to traffic for private vehicles.

CCTO urged motorists to take alternative routes when traveling through the affected areas to avoid delays. The agency assured that traffic enforcers will be roaming the streets in order to assist the public.

In addition to this, local authorities are encouraging the public to abide by the traffic changes during the celebration and to cooperate with the traffic personnel who will be deployed on the streets.

