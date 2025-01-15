Sinulog 2025: Concerns over alleged unfair judging raised

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Concerns about the integrity of Sinulog 2025 have sparked public outrage after a Facebook post questioned the involvement of an event organizer who is reportedly linked to two competing contingents.

The controversy began on January 13, when the Facebook page “Ambot Cebu” claimed that the Sinulog Foundation’s overall organizer also served as a choreographer for Toledo City and Talisay City contingents.

READ:

Sinulog 2025: Road closures in Cebu City to watch out for

Sinulog Festival 2025: Latest updates

PH tourism revenues hit new high of P760.5B

The post suggested this dual role could compromise the impartiality of the competition, as the organizer also would interact closely with judges. It hinted that the results might have been predetermined.

“Gising mo diha Sinulog Foundation! Unsa man ni pagkaunsaa nga ang inyung overall organizer naa man sad diay contingent. Kung siya ang overall organizer, siya ang mopili sa mga judges so naay possibility nga ma-influence niya ang mga judges kay siya may mo-entertain sa mga judges as overall organizer,” the post alleged.

(Wake up Sinulog Foundation! What happened to this that your overall organizer also had a contingent. If he is the overall organizer, he will be the one to choose the judges so there is a possibility that he can influence the judges because he is the one who would entertain the judges as the overall organizer.)

The post gained traction and amassed over 100 shares and 30 comments within hours. It caught the attention of some participants, who expressed frustration over the alleged conflict of interest, while others voiced dismay at what they described as the declining credibility of the festival.

However, not everyone agreed with the accusations.

Rogie Kris Diacoma Ardenio defended the results in the comments. He highlighted the efforts of participating contingents.

“Asa dapita didto nga giluto? Dili diay deserving ang mga winners? Ang Champion, Lumad Basakanon, ever since they gave a spectacular performance. Kung kinsa man gani admin ani nga page, ikaw nalang unta’y pag-organize, pag-judge, ug pag-perform,” he wrote.

(What part was it cooked? Are the winners not deserving? The champion, Lumad Basakanon, ever since they gave a spectacular performance. Whoever is the admin of this page, how about you just be the organizer, judge and the one who performs.)

While the post did not directly reference the results of Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2025, Lumad Basakanon, this year’s champion, became part of the conversation. Ardenio, however, justified their win and dismissed claims of favoritism.

Pesquera addresses concerns

Councilor Jocelyn Pequera, contest cluster Head of the Sinulog Executive Committee, responded to the allegations through a Facebook post on January 14.

She denied any involvement of the production director in selecting the judges. She assured the public of the competition’s fairness.

“As the Contest Cluster Head of Sinulog Execomm, I would like to assure all the participating contingents that the production director has no hand in the selection of judges,” Pesquera stated.

Pesquera quelled doubts and reaffirmed the integrity of the Sinulog Foundation’s processes, as participants and organizers alike await further clarifications.

The Sinulog Festival celebrated annually for its vibrant display of culture and artistry, has faced mounting scrutiny in recent years. For now, the Sinulog Foundation has yet to release an official statement addressing the issue.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP

CDN Digital Sinulog 2024 coverage is in partnership with:

Powered by:

PLDT Home

Also supported by:

Anjo World Theme Park